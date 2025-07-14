Dragon spacecraft executes two departure burns to move away from the International Space Station.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Dragon spacecraft executes two departure burns to move away from the International Space Station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's First Astronaut at ISS Optimistic About Gaganyaan
Radisson Hotel Group Aims to Double Its Presence in India
Cloudburst Triggers Chaos in Uttarakhand: Dozens Missing, Yatra Suspended
Landslide Chaos: Nepali Labourers Missing in Uttarkashi Tragedy
NTPC Renewable Energy Fully Commissions 220-MW Shajapur Solar Project