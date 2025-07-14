India lose third cricket Test against England by 22 runs at Lord's to trail 1-2 in the five-match series.
PTI | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:24 IST
India lose third cricket Test against England by 22 runs at Lord's to trail 1-2 in the five-match series.
