Dragon spacecraft's parachutes deployed ahead of splash down off California coast.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Dragon spacecraft's parachutes deployed ahead of splash down off California coast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dragon
- spacecraft
- parachutes
- splashdown
- California
- coast
- aerospace
- technology
- innovation
- reliability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tropical Depression Barry Hits Mexico's East Coast
Explosion Rocks Oil Tanker Off Libyan Coast
ICE Raids Impact California's Agricultural Workforce: A Crisis for Farmers and Food Supply
India Plans Permanent Coastal Management in Puducherry Under Deep Ocean Mission
Tragic March: Unveiling the Hidden Syrian Coast Massacres