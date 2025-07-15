I join the nation in welcoming Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to earth from his historic mission to space: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
I join the nation in welcoming Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to earth from his historic mission to space: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pioneering Scientific Research: Indian Astronaut's Landmark Experiments on the ISS
Divisive elements could not tolerate HR and CE department's achievements: Stalin
Suma Shirur Honored with SJAM Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025
Cosmic Conversations: Students Connect with Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Aboard the ISS
Ravi Shastri among 11 sportspersons to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by SJAM