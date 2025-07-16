Israel-backed aid organisation in Gaza says 20 killed at distribution site, mostly in stampede, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:21 IST
