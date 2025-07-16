Israel strikes near defence ministry in Damascus as Syrian government forces and Druze armed groups clash, reports AP.
PTI | Damascus | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
