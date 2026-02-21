Political Turmoil Erupts in Kamareddy: Land Dispute Sparks Clashes
In Kamareddy, tensions soared as Congress and BJP workers clashed over a land dispute involving BJP MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy. Police intervened to prevent further violence after a vehicle was damaged. BJP Telangana President N Ramchander Rao condemned the incident, highlighting the need for restraint in political disagreements.
In Kamareddy town, political tensions erupted as BJP and Congress supporters clashed outside the office of BJP legislator Venkata Ramana Reddy. The confrontation stemmed from allegations and counter-allegations related to a local land issue.
The situation escalated when BJP MLA and Telangana government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir faced off with Congress leaders, who had challenged him to a public debate. Police intervened, preventing Reddy from engaging in the debate, as the crowd swelled with workers from both parties.
Amid the chaos, a vehicle was overturned, prompting condemnation from BJP Telangana President N Ramchander Rao. He took to social media to denounce the violence and pledged to visit the site personally to support BJP members. Kamareddy's Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra reported that several detentions have been made, with arrests underway.
