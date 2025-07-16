Syrian officials and Druze leaders announce new ceasefire after days of fighting, following breakdown of previous truce, reports AP.
PTI | Damascus | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
