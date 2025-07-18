Congress MPs will be among signatories to the motion to be brought against Justice Yashwant Varma in Lok Sabha: Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress MPs will be among signatories to the motion to be brought against Justice Yashwant Varma in Lok Sabha: Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- MPs
- Justice Varma
- Legislative
- Motion
- Lok Sabha
- Jairam Ramesh
- Politics
- Signatories
- Judiciary
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"INDI alliance afraid of people of Bihar": Chhattisgarh Dy CM Arun Sao mocks Jairam Ramesh over "Vote-Bandi" comment
Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Change in Parliamentary Conduct Practices
Emotional Moment in Parliament: Minister Shares Personal Turmoil
Opposition Backs Motion to Remove Embattled Judge
Empowering Governance: Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Curtailing House Disruptions