Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice
- Yashwant Varma
- inquiry
- committee
- Arjun Ram Meghwal
- SC
- law
- report
- prerogative
- PTI
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at Noida society flat, girl rescued
What's in tax, spending bill that Trump has signed into law
Trinidad & Tobago extends full support to India for UNSC permanent membership
Jagan claims collapse of law and order in Andhra, demands President's rule
Puducherry first to screen TB patients under Family Adoption Programme