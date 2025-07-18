Raipur court sends ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel to 5-day ED custody in liquor 'scam' case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Raipur court sends ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel to 5-day ED custody in liquor 'scam' case: Officials.
