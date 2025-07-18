Youths now have to leave Bengal to look for jobs in other states: PM Modi at Durgapur rally.
PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:10 IST
Youths now have to leave Bengal to look for jobs in other states: PM Modi at Durgapur rally.
