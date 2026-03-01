Arvind Kejriwal's Rally Sparks Hope for Political Change
Arvind Kejriwal, acquitted in a court case, criticizes Narendra Modi, claiming the BJP's reign is ending. At a rally, he alleges governmental failures, advocating for a more liveable India. He accuses the BJP of conspiracy and poor governance, underscoring the significance of integrity in leadership.
- Country:
- India
Amid chants of support, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a verbal assault against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, post acquittal in a Delhi court. He claims the BJP's dominance is waning, alleging the party leaders conspired against him in the liquor policy case, but a 'historic' judgment exposed their ploy.
During an impassioned address at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal criticized Modi's administration, accusing it of fear-driven tyranny and failures across sectors like education and healthcare. He mocked Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, calling for a 'Rahne Layak Bharat' instead, amid allegations of deteriorating infrastructure and governance.
Kejriwal vowed to counter the BJP's power-centric tactics with integrity, recalling his decision to stay in India for public service despite opportunities abroad. Relying on public support, he deemed the rally a symbolic beginning of the BJP's downfall, reminiscent of the 2011 revolution that ousted Congress.
ALSO READ
Kharge Accuses AAP, BJP of Failing Punjab on Border Crime and Trade
Delhi Rally Debate: AAP vs. Delhi Police
Kejriwal Cleared: AAP's Battle with 'Fake' Liquor Scam
Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after court relief in liquor case.
Historic Verdict Clears Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Case, Fuels AAP's Morale