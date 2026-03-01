Arvind Kejriwal's Rally Sparks Hope for Political Change

Amid chants of support, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a verbal assault against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, post acquittal in a Delhi court. He claims the BJP's dominance is waning, alleging the party leaders conspired against him in the liquor policy case, but a 'historic' judgment exposed their ploy.

During an impassioned address at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal criticized Modi's administration, accusing it of fear-driven tyranny and failures across sectors like education and healthcare. He mocked Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, calling for a 'Rahne Layak Bharat' instead, amid allegations of deteriorating infrastructure and governance.

Kejriwal vowed to counter the BJP's power-centric tactics with integrity, recalling his decision to stay in India for public service despite opportunities abroad. Relying on public support, he deemed the rally a symbolic beginning of the BJP's downfall, reminiscent of the 2011 revolution that ousted Congress.