AAIB follows definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing Air India Ahd plane crash: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
AAIB follows definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing Air India Ahd plane crash: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chargesheet Filed Against 11 in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terror Investigation
Obscene Video Scandal Surfaces Amidst Investigation
Alleged Train Assault: Woman's Ordeal and Ongoing Investigation
Parliament Committee Probes Air India Tragedy, Focuses on Aviation Safety
Bomb Threat at Bhopal Airport Declared Hoax, Investigation Continues