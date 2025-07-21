Why does BJP not take any action against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for 'targeting' Bengali language, asks TMC's Abhishek in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:29 IST
