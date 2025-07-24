Former Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth appointed as IRDAI chairperson for 3 years: Govt notification.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:50 IST
Former Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth appointed as IRDAI chairperson for 3 years: Govt notification.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Applauds OCR Stability Amid Signs of Broader Economic Recovery
General Strike in West Bengal: A Clash Between Trade Unions and Government Policies
Nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' Challenges Government's Economic Reforms
NZ Government Advances AML Reform to Target Crime and Cut Business Red Tape
States Secure Rs 13,300 Crore in Latest State Government Securities Auction