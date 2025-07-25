No OBC, Dalit, tribal got corporate package of crores in Telangana as per data; they are only standing in MGNREGA queues: Rahul.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
No OBC, Dalit, tribal got corporate package of crores in Telangana as per data; they are only standing in MGNREGA queues: Rahul.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hindi: The Unifying Language in Arunachal Pradesh's Tribal Mosaic
Tata Motors, NESTS Join Hands to Empower Tribal Youth Through Skill Education
ATSU Stirs the Roads: Demand for Tribal Rights Intensifies in Assam
BJP will wipe out dalits, tribals unless they learn to fight for their rights, claims Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bhubaneswar rally.
BJP sides with capitalists while Congress stands with poor people, Dalits, tribals, claims Rahul Gandhi at Bhubaneswar rally.