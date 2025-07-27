I prayed for welfare of 140 crore Indians, country's progress, says PM Modi after his TN temple visit.
PTI | Ariyalur | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
