Progress Pioneers: Darhal's Dramatic Leap towards Development

For the first time since India's Independence, the once-neglected Darhal Tehsil in the Rajouri district is experiencing a transformative wave of progress. Long beset by inadequate infrastructure, the region is now blossoming under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), which has overhauled the area's road connectivity.

Previously, locals faced daily challenges due to dilapidated roads and insufficient educational facilities. Until recently, the roads were often impassable, but now they're fully operational, earning public approval for their quality. Residents have praised the government for these essential developments, which have addressed long-standing issues.

The establishment of a new Girls' Higher Secondary School building is particularly noteworthy. Principal Mohammad Zahid emphasized the importance of improved educational infrastructure, expressing pride in the government's commitment to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative. Librarian Firoz Malik highlighted challenges faced earlier when space was scarce and underscored the relief brought by the new building.