Earlier, healthcare, education driven by service spirit, now it has got commercialised: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Indore event.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Earlier, healthcare, education driven by service spirit, now it has got commercialised: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Indore event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- healthcare
- education
- commercialization
- RSS
- Mohan Bhagwat
- service
- Indore
- event
- concerns
- profit-driven
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New One-Stop Hysteroscopy Service at North Shore Hospital Speeds Up Diagnosis
Pony AI says it has permit for driverless robotaxi services in Shanghai area
Indian docs in France perform complex surgeries on 2 patients in Indore, courtesy robotics tech
Kargil Vijay Diwas: NALSA launches free legal aid services for soldier's families
Education should be able to help a person survive anywhere on his own: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Kerala.