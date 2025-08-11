Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid ongoing protests by Opposition on Bihar poll roll issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
