Bangladesh Mourns: Remembering Khaleda Zia's Legacy in Politics

Khaleda Zia, who made history as Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died at the age of 80. Her political journey intertwined with the nation's quest for democracy, famously navigating power dynamics as the head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The timing of her passing is poignant, coinciding with an upcoming election marked by political upheaval. Her son and acting BNP chairman, Tarique Rahman, publicly announced her death, highlighting the significant role Zia played in shaping modern Bangladesh.

Global leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended condolences, reflecting Zia's extensive political legacy. Bangladesh has declared a three-day state mourning in her honor, recognizing her as a towering figure in the country's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)