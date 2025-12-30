Left Menu

Bangladesh Mourns: Remembering Khaleda Zia's Legacy in Politics

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister, passed away at 80 after being a pioneering force in the nation's democratic evolution. As a three-time PM and BNP leader, she significantly influenced Bangladesh's political landscape. Zia's death occurs amidst a crucial period ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:46 IST
Bangladesh Mourns: Remembering Khaleda Zia's Legacy in Politics
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia, who made history as Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died at the age of 80. Her political journey intertwined with the nation's quest for democracy, famously navigating power dynamics as the head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The timing of her passing is poignant, coinciding with an upcoming election marked by political upheaval. Her son and acting BNP chairman, Tarique Rahman, publicly announced her death, highlighting the significant role Zia played in shaping modern Bangladesh.

Global leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended condolences, reflecting Zia's extensive political legacy. Bangladesh has declared a three-day state mourning in her honor, recognizing her as a towering figure in the country's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

 India
2
Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations

Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations

 Bangladesh
3
Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

 India
4
CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project

CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025