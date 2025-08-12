Maharashtra cabinet approves recruitment of 15,000 police personnel: Chief Minister's Office.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
