'Daam kam, Dum jayda' (affordability and quality) should be our mantra for 'Made in India' products: PM Modi in I-Day speech.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:25 IST
- Country:
- India
100 years ago, an organisation was born -- RSS -- it worked towards the goal of nation-building: PM Modi in his I-Day speech.
We have decided to set up task force on next-generation reforms: PM Modi in I-Day speech from ramparts of Red Fort.