PM Modi announces Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana; those getting first job in private sector will get Rs 15,000 from govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:42 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi announces Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana; those getting first job in private sector will get Rs 15,000 from govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rozgar Mela: Catalyzing Employment Across India
Empowering First-Time Job Seekers: How PMVBRY Transforms Employment Landscape
From Classrooms to Wrong Jobs: How Turkey’s Degrees Miss the Employment Mark
Coal Auctions Fuel Economic Growth and Employment Surge
Zambia Launches HIV Workplace Policies, Urges Private Sector to Fill Funding Gaps