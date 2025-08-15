In her maidan I-Day speech, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pledges to rejuvenate Yamuna; says her govt working from day one to clean it.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In her maidan I-Day speech, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pledges to rejuvenate Yamuna; says her govt working from day one to clean it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Grand Independence Day and Silver Jubilee Celebrations
New Delhi's Safeguard Strategy: Ensuring a Secure Independence Day
PM Modi Seeks Public Input for Independence Day Speech
Delhi Enacts Aerial Ban: Key Security Measure for Independence Day
Join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Wave: Embrace Unity this Independence Day