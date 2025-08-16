DMK won't fear ED or Modi: DMK on ED raids against TN Minister I Periyasamy.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK won't fear ED or Modi: DMK on ED raids against TN Minister I Periyasamy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise as DMK Labels EPS a 'BJP Slave'
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP, Congress Clash Over Economy and Election Commission Allegations
Haryana's Monsoon Session: Empowering Initiatives and Political Tensions
India and US Review Strategic Military Cooperation Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Doctors on Strike: AIIMS Patna's Healthcare Disruption Over Political Tensions