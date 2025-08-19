We need to have a pool of 40-50 astronauts for India's space missions: PM Modi in an interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
We need to have a pool of 40-50 astronauts for India's space missions: PM Modi in an interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- space
- missions
- astronauts
- PM Modi
- Shubhanshu Shukla
- global
- exploration
- training
- capabilities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Energy Independence vs US Trade Demands: A Global Trade Tug-of-War
All Time Plastics Sets IPO Price with Global Expansion Plans
Market Turmoil: Wall Street Jitters and Global Reactions
From Trade to FDI: A Radical Shift in Measuring Global Supply Chain Participation
Nanopesticides and smart biosensors could transform global farming practices