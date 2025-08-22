RJD, Cong opposing Bill to remove PM, CM, ministers over serious charges as their leaders are either in jail or out on bail, alleges Modi.
PTI | Gayaji | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
RJD, Cong opposing Bill to remove PM, CM, ministers over serious charges as their leaders are either in jail or out on bail, alleges Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RJD
- Congress
- Bill
- Modi
- Prime Minister
- Chief Minister
- opposition
- legal
- political
- controversy
Advertisement