Famine grips Gaza's largest city and will spread without a ceasefire and unrestricted aid, authority on food crises says, reports AP.
PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:40 IST
Famine grips Gaza's largest city and will spread without a ceasefire and unrestricted aid, authority on food crises says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- famine
- ceasefire
- aid
- food crisis
- humanitarian
- AP report
- intervention
- urgent
- nutrition
Advertisement