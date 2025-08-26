PM Modi inaugurates lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi inaugurates lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suzuki is manufacturing in India, and these cars are being exported back to Japan; this is a sign of strong Indo-Japan ties: PM Modi.
World will drive electric vehicles that say Made in India: PM Modi after inaugurating e-vehicle plant at Hansalpur in Gujarat.
Panembra Tech Bolsters India's Tech Sovereignty with Indigenous SIM Manufacturing
Avinash Rao Takes Helm at Mahindra Susten: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy
Premier Energies Powers Ahead: New 1.2 GW Solar Cell Line Revolutionizes Renewable Energy