Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district: Police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
