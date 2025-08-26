Congress will conduct caste census after forming government, says Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar’s Madhubani.
PTI | Madhubani | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress will conduct caste census after forming government, says Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Madhubani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nigel Farage's Controversial Immigration Plan Shakes UK Politics
Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism
Corruption Accusations Rock West Bengal Politics: The SSC Scam Connection
BJP, and not EC, decides dates of elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar’s Madhubani.
PM Modi Vows Protection for Small Entrepreneurs Amidst Global Economic Politics