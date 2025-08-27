Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at Azad Maidan on Aug 29, says official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at Azad Maidan on Aug 29, says official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha
- quota
- Mumbai
- protest
- Manoj Jarange
- Azad Maidan
- activist
- reservation
- Maharashtra
- rights
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation
Manoj Jarange Leads the Charge: Maratha Quota Agitation Persisting Amid Festive Season
Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Resolute on Mumbai Agitation Amidst Ganesh Festival
Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange leaves for Mumbai, says supporters will ensure peaceful Ganesh festival.
Maharashtra Government Engages with Maratha Activist Amid Quota Demand