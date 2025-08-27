Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: officials.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashmir Floods 2023: High Alert and Rescue Efforts Underway
Janshatabdi Express Near Miss Raises Safety Concerns
Death toll in Vaishno Devi landslide rises to 32, number of injured is 20: officials.
Liquor Outlets Stir Safety Concerns in Mumbai's Breach Candy
Metro Mishap: Disorderly Conduct Raises Safety Concerns