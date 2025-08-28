BJP has brought over 500 teams to Bengal from other states to conduct surveys for omitting names of voters, claims Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP has brought over 500 teams to Bengal from other states to conduct surveys for omitting names of voters, claims Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EC threatening West Bengal govt officers, alleges Mamata, claiming that its jurisdiction is just for 3 months during elections.
European Markets Hold Steady Amid French Political Tensions and Earnings Expectations
Rocks and Resentment: Milei's Caravan Attacked Amid Buenos Aires Elections
PTI Boycotts By-Elections as Imran Khan Influences Party Strategy
Delhi University Students Challenge Security Bond for Elections