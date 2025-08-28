PM busy monitoring mines auction in J'khand, while excavation of uranium leading to deformity among tribals, alleges Hemant Soren.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
PM busy monitoring mines auction in J'khand, while excavation of uranium leading to deformity among tribals, alleges Hemant Soren.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- uranium
- mining
- Jharkhand
- Hemant Soren
- tribal health
- deformities
- excavation
- safety
- impact
- auction
Advertisement