We don't tell government how to deal with Trump; they know what to do and we will support it: RSS chief Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
We don't tell government how to deal with Trump; they know what to do and we will support it: RSS chief Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- Bhagwat
- government
- Trump
- support
- India
- politics
- Mohan Bhagwat
- endorsement
- strategy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Football Ambitions in CAFA Nations Cup Amid ISL Uncertainty
India-Bangladesh DG-level Talks Focus on Border Security Cooperation
Kashi-Mathura reclamation movement will not be supported by Sangh, but volunteers may take part in such movements: RSS chief Bhagwat.
India Eyes Asia Cup Win to Secure World Cup Berth
Navigating Trade Turbulence: Impact of US Tariffs on Indian Container Volume