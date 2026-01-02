India's Reform Express: Driving Transformation with Science and Technology

In a recent press conference, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the immense role that science and technology play in India's ongoing transformation. As the Minister of State for various departments including Science & Technology, Singh noted that these fields are at the forefront of governance, administration, and economic change.

Speaking about achievements in 2025, Singh drew attention to the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, which supports private sector R&D. This initiative aims to expand research participation and funding beyond elite institutions, with a significant portion sourced from philanthropy and industry contributions.

Among other major initiatives is the National Quantum Mission, which aims to enhance scientific infrastructure and collaboration. Details on innovation-driven sectors such as space, oceans, and biotechnology were shared, underscoring the government's long-term vision highlighted in Prime Minister's addresses since 2014.