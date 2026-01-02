Left Menu

India's Reform Express: Driving Transformation with Science and Technology

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the pivotal role of science and technology in driving India's governance and economic transformation. Highlighting initiatives such as space exploration and research funding, Singh outlined the government's commitment to innovation-led growth during a press conference on achievements in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:49 IST
India's Reform Express: Driving Transformation with Science and Technology
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the immense role that science and technology play in India's ongoing transformation. As the Minister of State for various departments including Science & Technology, Singh noted that these fields are at the forefront of governance, administration, and economic change.

Speaking about achievements in 2025, Singh drew attention to the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, which supports private sector R&D. This initiative aims to expand research participation and funding beyond elite institutions, with a significant portion sourced from philanthropy and industry contributions.

Among other major initiatives is the National Quantum Mission, which aims to enhance scientific infrastructure and collaboration. Details on innovation-driven sectors such as space, oceans, and biotechnology were shared, underscoring the government's long-term vision highlighted in Prime Minister's addresses since 2014.

TRENDING

1
AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

 India
2
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
3
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
4
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026