Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange reaches Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to hold protest along with thousands of supporters.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:51 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
