More heavy rain expected in northwest India in September, especially Uttarakhand, south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:38 IST
- Country:
- India
More heavy rain expected in northwest India in September, especially Uttarakhand, south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Infamous Criminal Mehtab Nabbed in Delhi Operation
Delhi Drug Bust: Nigerian Nationals Arrested with Cocaine
Delhi High Court Demands Report on PFI Leader's Health Amidst Ongoing Legal Battles
Delhi's Ramlilas Set for a Grand Transformation
Supreme Court Orders Probe into Delayed Uploading of Punjab and Haryana High Court Decision