India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.
PTI | Rajgir | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
