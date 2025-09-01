We welcome all recent efforts to bring peace to Ukraine: PM Modi in meeting with Putin.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
