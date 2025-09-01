Two BJP leaders with Election Commission's help want to finish democracy in India, alleges RJD's Tejashwi in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
