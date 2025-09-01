Russia is suspected of jamming the radar of EU leader's plane above Bulgaria, a European official says, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:55 IST
Russia is suspected of jamming the radar of EU leader's plane above Bulgaria, a European official says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Radar Jamming Incident: EU Commission President's Plane Lands Safely
European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference
Eric Trump Champions Crypto at Tokyo Metaplanet Meeting
Eric Trump Expands Crypto Ventures with Metaplanet Advisory Role
Judge blocks US government from removing group of Guatemalan children after some were loaded on planes at Texas airport, reports AP.