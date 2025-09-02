Over past 11 years, 56 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened with total deposit of Rs 2.68 lakh crore : Fin min Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
