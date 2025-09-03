CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, alleges suspended BRS leader Kavitha in Hyderabad.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:35 IST
