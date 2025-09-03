GST on roti, paratha will be charged nil; zero tax on life-saving drugs: FM Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:24 IST
GST on roti, paratha will be charged nil; zero tax on life-saving drugs: FM Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Finance Minister Slashes GST to Boost Economy
Special GST rate of 40 pc to be levied on pan masala, tobacco products, cigarettes; aerated drinks containing added sugar: FM Sitharaman.
Individual life insurance, health policies to be exempt from GST: FM Sitharaman.
GST on all auto parts to be 18 pc: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
GST on handicrafts, marbles, granite blocks to be 5 pc: FM Sitharaman.