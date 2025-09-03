Tobacco products and cigarettes will continue to attract 28 pc GST, plus compensation cess, till loans are repaid: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:36 IST
Tobacco products and cigarettes will continue to attract 28 pc GST, plus compensation cess, till loans are repaid: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Special GST rate of 40 pc to be levied on pan masala, tobacco products, cigarettes; aerated drinks containing added sugar: FM Sitharaman.
New GST rates, except for tobacco products and cigarettes, to be effective from September 22: FM.
Crackdown in Tiruvallur: Destruction of Smuggled Cigarettes and Alcohol
Bajaj Finance Gold Loans: A Gateway to Prosperity in Kerala During Onam
Aston Villa Strengthens Squad with Sancho and Elliott Loans