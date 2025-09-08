Thailand's former PM Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Bangkok a day before a court ruling that could lead to imprisonment, reports AP.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:14 IST
Thailand's former PM Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Bangkok a day before a court ruling that could lead to imprisonment, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump says US will host next year's Group of 20 summit at his golf club in Miami, AP reports.
Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, AP reports.
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime
Trump's Trade Deals Threatened by Supreme Court Ruling
Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis